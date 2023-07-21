Highlights Reading have agreed a deal to Charlie Savage from Manchester United, potentially beating other interested clubs including Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

The move to Reading makes sense for Savage, as he is unlikely to become a key player at Old Trafford and will be eager to secure more game time.

Manchester United has offloaded Savage for the sake of his career, but they have included a sell-on fee and the option to match any future bid to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Reading have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Charlie Savage permanently, according to an update from Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old has been tracked by a number of clubs this summer, with Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic all believed to be interested in securing the United youngster's signature.

Although it looked as though the Owls and the Swans would probably have an advantage considering their superior league status, it's the Royals who are the first side to make a breakthrough in their quest to secure his signature.

They are in desperate need of improving their midfield, with at least two or three additions in this department required before the 2023/24 campaign begins to give themselves the best chance of making a good start.

What is Charlie Savage's stance on a move to Reading? A further boost for the Royals?

With the player now unlikely to become a key player at Old Trafford, he is believed to be keen on a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Considering the off-field turmoil in Berkshire in recent months, with the club being penalised for not paying their players on time and in full on three separate occasions last season, there are reasons why it may not be ideal for a player to come to the club at this point.

However, the Royals will be hoping those problems are now behind them and Savage now has the chance to be part of a rebuild at the SCL Stadium under a very talented coach.

And he's more likely to get more game time in Berkshire than at some other clubs, so this is a potential move that makes sense for the 20-year-old, who will be looking to secure as much first-team football next season and beyond.

Manchester United's stance on Charlie Savage's move

United have made the decision to offload him for the sake of the player's career, although they have promised to watch how he progresses closely.

There's also a benefit to United in terms of this deal, with the agreement including a "significant" sell-on fee and an agreement that allows the Red Devils to match any bid to bring him back to Old Trafford in the future if they wish to.

Erik ten Hag's side have now given the midfielder permission to discuss personal terms with the Royals, who will be delighted to get this signing over the line if they can.

Is Charlie Savage a good signing for Reading?

The Royals are in desperate need of midfield options and Savage could be a very useful player to have because of that.

He's also young enough to improve considerably in the coming years and could potentially be sold on for a significant amount in the future.

This is exactly the type of deal Ruben Selles' side should be completing - because he may not be appreciated at Old Trafford - but he could be a key player at the SCL Stadium straight away.

And with the EFL experience he already has under his belt, it shouldn't take him long to become accustomed to life in Berkshire.

This is a move that suits all parties and Selles' side will just be hoping they can finalise this deal and beat others to the Man United player's signature.