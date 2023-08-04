Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is happy to be a backup option at Newcastle United during the upcoming campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

The England youth international looks set to secure a switch to St James' Park after the two sides managed to come to an agreement, with the defender just one of several players who could move on from St Mary's before the end of the summer window.

Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse are just two others that could secure big-money moves away from their current club, although West Ham United may not be able to get a deal over the line for the latter despite David Moyes' eagerness to secure his signature.

With this, both could be involved at Sheffield Wednesday this evening, as the south-coast side kick off their campaign in South Yorkshire.

One man who doesn't look set to be involved is Livramento.

How much will Newcastle United pay for Tino Livramento?

It has been reported that a guaranteed £35m will be paid for Livramento, who has a decent amount of time left on his contract and is young enough to command such a big fee.

A further £5m could be paid by the Magpies in the form of add-ons, which brings the deal up to £40m.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they won't receive all of that money with Chelsea entitled to a sizeable chunk of the fee generated from this sale. This is because of the sell-on clause they inserted when they sold the Englishman to Russell Martin's side.

What is Tino Livramento's stance on playing time at Newcastle United?

Livramento is believed to be content as a backup option at St James' Park and that's a bonus for the Magpies, who could play Kieran Tripper at right-back during the upcoming campaign.

The latter will still be expected to be involved heavily and this is why this stance comes as a real boost for Eddie Howe's side, who may not be able to promise Livramento regular starts.

What they can do, however, is offer him game time in domestic cup competitions and the Champions League, with Howe's men competing in plenty of competitions during the 2023/24 season.

Is Tino Livramento taking the right stance?

The full-back is probably joining Newcastle at the right time because they are on the up and will be competing in several competitions.

This should give Livramento the chance to play regularly, even if he isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet during league games.

Trippier could also be an excellent mentor for the young Englishman, with the latter potentially set to follow a similar career path to the former who has thrived for both club and country.

With all of these factors in mind, this move seems like a good one for Livramento, even if he doesn't play all the time.

He does need to secure a decent amount of first-team football though and if he finds himself far down the pecking order at any point during his time on Tyneside, he needs to ask for a loan move away because he won't develop properly without playing a reasonable amount of first-team football.

This does seem like a sensible switch though.