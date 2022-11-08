Further Birmingham City takeover update revealed after US property tycoon links

Talks have not yet been scheduled between Paul Richardson’s consortium and US property tycoon Michael Fuchs despite the reported possibility of the latter investing money into Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live.

The Mirror revealed yesterday that Richardson and Fuchs had been introduced by cryptocurrency businessman Haydn Snape – and claimed that talks were set to be held between the latter two parties as the former Gymshark chairman potentially looks to get more investors involved at St Andrew’s.

Richardson and business partner Maxi Lopez are yet to be confirmed as shareholders of the Midlands outfit at this stage with the duo still waiting on EFL approval.

They are continuing to inject money into the club ahead of their expected purchase of Vong Pech’s 21.64% stake, before they take full control of the club from BSHL within the next couple of years.

As this takeover saga continues to drag on, some Birmingham supporters may be worried about the possibility of this deal collapsing, though Richardson and Lopez are seemingly confident that they are still on track at this point.

But they are unlikely to have the backing of potential fellow investor Fuchs in the short term, with his relationship with Richardson believed to be in the very early stages.

The Verdict:

The fact Richardson and Lopez remain interested is the main bit of good news for Birmingham supporters who are desperate to see a change in ownership at the club.

Although the Midlands side are currently doing very well under John Eustace, many fans won’t give BSHL much credit for that considering their time in control of the Championship outfit has been reasonably unsuccessful.

Battling relegation during the past couple of seasons, it does feel as though a fresh start could be beneficial for all parties and the supporters will surely be excited about the prospect of having Richardson and Lopez on board.

The former is a very successful businessman and the latter has the footballing brain needed to complement the ex-Gymshark chairman, so they should be able to work together reasonably well.

The addition of Fuchs into the mix will only strengthen them – but talks aren’t scheduled just yet and it will be interesting to see if there are any further developments on this story before a takeover deal is official.