Watford were made to wait until Sunday afternoon for their fourth Championship clash, but it proved an unsuccessful outing for the Hornets at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a relatively positive performance from Valerien Ismael's side, it was Jon Dahl Tomasson's side who took the victory after a spirited defensive performance, topped off by a counter-attacking goal from Ryan Hedges.

Watford have now won one, drawn one, and lost two in the Championship, and with time remaining in the transfer window, there could still be further transfer activity.

With that said, below, we have discussed what the ideal end to the transfer window might look like for the Hornets.

For balance, we've discussed both potential incomings and outgoings.

Midfielder signs for Watford

The dream ending to the window for Watford would involve a few more incomings, with one of the key positions that looks like it needs addressing being the central defensive midfield position, or the number six.

For the first two matches, Francisco Sierralta was deployed there despite being a natural centre-back, whilst Jake Livemrore and Edo Kayembe featured in the position against Stoke City against Blackburn.

Neither performances from either player coming in for Sierralta have been too convincing, and so this is perhaps an area that would ideally be addressed ahead of the transfer deadline.

A more established number six would certainly be welcomed with open arms, particularly one with the ability to dictate the tempo of the match from the number six position.

There are certainly other positions that could do with addressing, too, don't get me wrong.

Central defence looks thin, which the above would sort of address with Sierralta moving back to a familiar defensive cover role, whilst there is still no proven goalscorer at the club if the above deals are the only one we see betwewn but the transfer deadline and now.

Watford are gambling on new addition Rajovic, but some at the club would surely feel better if an established number nine arrived.

Yaser Asprilla remains at Vicarage Road

At this stage of the summer, there are not many Watford players left in their current squad that you would think would attract much transfer attention, bar maybe one or two.

Those one or two would surely include Colombian starlet Yaser Asrilla, though.

The 19-year-old has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton this summer, and rumours continue to persist regarding whether he wants to be at Vicarage Road.

Reports in Colombia a few weeks ago suggested he was keen to move on, whilst another report this weekend has claimed the same.

Indeed, Alan Nixon via Patreon thinks Asprilla is already wanting to leave for the Premier League.

It must be stressed that Watford boss Valerien Ismael has said that Asprilla is happy at the club, and that CEO and chairman Scott Duxbury has categorically said that Asprilla is not leaving.

With Pedro and Sarr having moved on, Asprilla really is the next big asset for the Hornets currently and keeping him late on in this window is key.

He is far from his potential level, and Watford must ensure he develops further before they do eventually sell him further down the line and cash in.