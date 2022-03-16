Furious Ryan Lowe confirms Preston action to supporters following heavy Luton Town defeat

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has revealed the fans that made the long journey to Luton Town will be reimbursed after they were hammered 4-0.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe on 4-0 defeat at Luton: “We’ll reimburse the fans for their tickets tonight, they’ve been great and they’d have been better off watching a Sunday League team than that.” #pnefc — Johnny Phillips (@SkyJohnnyP) March 16, 2022

The former Plymouth chief has done relatively well since his appointment but they were comprehensively outplayed by the Hatters, who were three up by half-time.

An own goal from Bambo Diaby completed the rout and whilst North End had a few opportunities, they were deservedly beaten on what was a miserable night for all connected to the club.

And, speaking to reporter Johnny Phillips after the game, Lowe didn’t hold back with his assessment, as he vowed to give the supporters who travelled down south their money back.

“We’ll reimburse the fans for their tickets tonight, they’ve been great and they’d have been better off watching a Sunday League team than that.”

With Preston not scheduled to play this weekend, the players will not get a chance to put the defeat right until after the international break, when they take on Derby County at Pride Park on April 2.

Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Lilywhites?

1 of 25 Peter Crouch Yes No

The verdict

This is a nice gesture from Lowe as the performance at Kenilworth Road was not acceptable, so it’s good to see him recognise the effort the support made to travel a good distance in the week.

Of course, it doesn’t make everything right, and the fans will still be livid with how the side played, even if it was a rare off-night.

Lowe’s focus will now be on Derby and you can be sure he will be demanding a huge response from his team when they do play again in a few weeks time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.