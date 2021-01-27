‘Funny old game’, ‘How strange’ – These fans react as Stoke City man seals surprising transfer switch

Stoke City have confirmed that defender Tom Edwards has left the club to join New York Red Bulls on loan until the end of the year.

🤝 @tom__edwardss has today completed his loan move to @NewYorkRedBulls. Good luck, Tom! 👊#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 27, 2021

The right-back, who came through the ranks of the Potters, has struggled to establish himself as a regular since Michael O’Neill took over, and he spent the first part of the campaign on loan with Fleetwood in League One.

However, he will be on the move again, as Stoke’s official site revealed that a move to MLS has been completed.

With the season in America not scheduled to start until April, Edwards is going to spend almost a year in New York, and he will have the next few months to stay in shape ahead of the campaign.

It’s fair to say that this is a transfer that surprised many, as there won’t be too many who swap Staffordshire for The Big Apple.

As he is a local lad, many Stoke fans wished Edwards well following the move, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

The Potteries to NYC….beyond me why anyone would make such a lifestyle switch *coughs* https://t.co/bc1FkwrO6w — Miles Evans (@milominder) January 27, 2021

Good luck @tom__edwardss think a purchase of that shirt will be in order 🤩 https://t.co/Dqe1ETdMOW — RichardⓂ️ (@RicMcCarthy93) January 27, 2021

I wonder if it was Tom that caught the eye on those visits by Mr Thelwell given he’s now their DOF.. https://t.co/Zu7nySc9XZ — ! (@rockstartr4sh) January 27, 2021

Imagine going from Blackpool to New York in a month. Funny old game. — ryan joseph jack (@RyanJosephJack) January 27, 2021

Good luck Mr @tom__edwardss . We look forward to seeing you back next season. — SCFCCHINA (@scfcchina) January 27, 2021

looks like we won’t sell Collins then which is good — george (@StokeyyG2) January 27, 2021