Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Funny old game’, ‘How strange’ – These fans react as Stoke City man seals surprising transfer switch

Published

12 mins ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed that defender Tom Edwards has left the club to join New York Red Bulls on loan until the end of the year.

The right-back, who came through the ranks of the Potters, has struggled to establish himself as a regular since Michael O’Neill took over, and he spent the first part of the campaign on loan with Fleetwood in League One.

However, he will be on the move again, as Stoke’s official site revealed that a move to MLS has been completed.

With the season in America not scheduled to start until April, Edwards is going to spend almost a year in New York, and he will have the next few months to stay in shape ahead of the campaign.

It’s fair to say that this is a transfer that surprised many, as there won’t be too many who swap Staffordshire for The Big Apple.

As he is a local lad, many Stoke fans wished Edwards well following the move, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Funny old game’, ‘How strange’ – These fans react as Stoke City man seals surprising transfer switch

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: