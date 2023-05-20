Luton Town are preparing for the Championship play-off final at Wembley following their victory over Sunderland and will meet Coventry City after the Sky Blues defeated Middlesbrough.

Both teams have enjoyed extraordinary rises over the last few years and whoever wins promotion promises to add excitement to next season's Premier League.

The Hatters went into Tuesday's second-leg 2-1 down, however, a fantastic response ensured that the Hatters cruised to victory and booked their place at the home of English football for an opportunity to create history.

Cody Drameh arrived at Kenilworth Road on loan from Leeds United in January and has quickly emerged as a vitally important individual under Rob Edwards' stewardship.

The flying right-wing-back has proven to be a fantastic one-on-one defender, a good ball carrier, whilst he has also shown an impressive crossing ability in the few months he has spent at Kenilworth Road.

One thing he hasn't done for the Hatters is score goals and, of course, the fact that he is a defender acts as a reminder that this is not part of his wide-ranging skill-set.

If Luton fans wanted further proof that Drameh is not really a goalscorer, they would have had it confirmed in the 93rd minute when he raced away towards goal and led a three-on-one counter charge, with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson coming up for a corner, however, the Leeds United loanee tamely fired wide in a rather confusing passage of play.

The club posted a video on Twitter yesterday evening that followed Luton's celebrations up the tunnel and Drameh can be heard addressing the miss.

He said: "No one saw that open goal."

How has Luton Town loanee Cody Drameh got on at Kenilworth Road?

Drameh has enjoyed a fantastic loan stint with the Hatters thus far and has played his part in helping the Hatters progress into a side that could win promotion to the Premier League.

Wing-backs are very important to Luton boss Edwards and the 21-year-old fits the bill perfectly, with the young defender's athleticism, reading of the game, energy and attacking endeavour all at an impressive level.

It will be interesting to see if Luton make a move for Drameh if promotion to the Premier League is achieved, although it may be a difficult battle to win.

Burnley and Eintracht Frankfurt are both keen on the Leeds United man and there will be no surprise if further interest was to surface.