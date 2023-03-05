“Fuming, absolutely furious” – Mark Robins offers Viktor Gyokeres insight as Leeds, Everton and Fulham continue to circle

Coventry City dispatched Huddersfield Town 4-0 in the Championship yesterday, with Viktor Gyokeres taking his 2022/23 tally of goals to 17 after a classy brace in that rout.

Gyokeres is fast approaching 20 league goals for the season and even capped off his performance yesterday with a sixth assist of the campaign, teeing up Tyler Walker’s 93rd minute strike.

Football Insider have recently reported that Fulham join Leeds United and Everton in holding an interest in the 24-year-old, who was this week branded “probably the best” striker in the Championship by Huddersfield manager, Neil Warnock.

Mark Robins, Coventry’s long-serving manager, was on hand to provide some insight into Gyokeres post-match.

“He’s brilliant. He’s a brilliant kid as well,” Robins told his post-match press conference.

“He came in on the back of a spell at Swansea from Brighton and I knew that the raw ingredients were there but he’d not done it and he hadn’t played. He came in and wasn’t starting in the side and he was fuming, absolutely furious that he wasn’t playing. He wasn’t ready to do that.

“I said to him, ‘I’m waiting to see it’. From that moment on, he’s shown me and fair play to him. He’s phenomenal.”

Coventry sit eighth in the Championship table and are in with a shout of the play-offs this season. However, looking ahead to the summer, they face a task keeping hold of Gyokeres without the lure of Premier League football.

Robins knows his striker has a chance of making it at that level but is, naturally, eager to retain him as Coventry aim to push on.

“There’s still loads of learning there as well, he’s 24. For a striker he’s very young but he’s doing everything you’d want him to do,” Robins continued.

“He’s 100% got a chance, no doubt about it. But hopefully we can keep hold of him for a little bit because we want to progress ourselves as a football club and try and get into the higher parts of this league, which we haven’t been for a long, long time.”

Quiz: Are these 20 Coventry City facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Coventry beat Sunderland on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season Real Fake

The Verdict

Gyokeres was exceptional yesterday at Huddersfield, with the Terriers’ defence not capable of dealing with the Swede.

He’s delivering goals right now but, as Robins states, it feels like there is more to come from the 24-year-old. He’s still very young and clearly has a brilliant attitude with a thirst to get better.

That’s going to be something that potential suitors take note of as they weigh up testing Coventry’s resolve with an offer in the coming summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!