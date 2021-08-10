‘Fully deserved’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as big-money transfer confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Adam Armstrong has joined Southampton after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

It’s no secret that the Saints are keen on the attacker, with FLW exclusively revealing last week that he was their target to replace Danny Ings. And, the deal has now been finalised, with Rovers announcing he had left for a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ on their official site.

Reports have stated that the Premier League side will pay around £15m for the ex-Newcastle man, who hit a remarkable 28 goals for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship last season.

Even though Blackburn have lost a key player to the team, many fans recognise that Armstrong has the ability to play at the higher level, so the support have generally wished him well for this move as he looks to prove himself in the top-flight.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Good luck @AdamArma9 fully deserved this move. It’s your time to shine pal. All the very best. — lee blacklidge (@Blackybrfc) August 10, 2021

All the very best @AdamArma9 you deserve your chance in the @premierleague — Mat The Nut ® 🇨🇱 (@MatNuttall) August 10, 2021

Love you Arma, you've been brilliant, now go and smash the Premiership 💙🤍 — Jimmy (@Jab_bd) August 10, 2021

He had his time, a brilliant player but sometimes you have to accept when a player outgrows a team, it's a common theme in the Championship. Honestly I'm just glad we had him when we did and if anything its a shame the results last season didn't match his ability. — Cameron Deacon (@Cam_Deacon21) August 10, 2021

Best the luck @AdamArma9. I hoped you would made the premier league with us 😔 however go and smash it 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — MTBRFC85 Diaz (@markthornley85) August 10, 2021

☹️ Yeah. Just don't be the one of the victims to the curse of great players for Rovers that don't succeed after leaving. All the best. — Chris Wilko (@ChrisWilkoXVIII) August 10, 2021

@AdamArma9 you've been great for the club and shown how much of a professional you are, good luck and smash the prem. — bradley stirton (@BradleyStirton) August 10, 2021