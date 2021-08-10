Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Fully deserved’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react as big-money transfer confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Adam Armstrong has joined Southampton after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

It’s no secret that the Saints are keen on the attacker, with FLW exclusively revealing last week that he was their target to replace Danny Ings. And, the deal has now been finalised, with Rovers announcing he had left for a ‘significant undisclosed fee’ on their official site.

Reports have stated that the Premier League side will pay around £15m for the ex-Newcastle man, who hit a remarkable 28 goals for Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship last season.

Even though Blackburn have lost a key player to the team, many fans recognise that Armstrong has the ability to play at the higher level, so the support have generally wished him well for this move as he looks to prove himself in the top-flight.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


