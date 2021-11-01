‘Fully deserved’, ‘Pleased with this’ – Many Coventry City fans react to fresh contract agreement

Being a Coventry City fan must be pretty good right now as they currently sit in fourth position in the Championship, and their splendid form is helping them to tie down key players to new contracts.

Last week it was Matty Godden – who has started the campaign in good form – who extended his stay with the club and fresh off a win over Hull City at the weekend it’s Dominic Hyam who has penned fresh terms at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The 25-year-old joined the Sky Blues back in 2017 after failing to break through into Reading’s senior side and he’s been with Cov from their days in League Two right up until the present day.

Aside from his debut season with the club, Hyam has been a regular under Mark Robins ever since and and so far he has played every minute of every Championship match in 2021-22, showing how important he is to the team at the back.

With his previous deal expiring at the end of this campaign, it was important for Coventry to tie Hyam down and that’s what they’ve done, with the club confirming that the Scot has committed until 2024.

As you can imagine Coventry fans are delighted with the news and they’ve been expressing their joy on social media.

A fully deserved new contract, here to many more years at the football club #PUSB https://t.co/k026QgKRxh — Harry Chattaway (@chattaway_harry) November 1, 2021

Deserved 👏🏻 Well in Dom! https://t.co/jlO2NJxzz9 — Jack Lynch (@JackLynch1992) November 1, 2021

City ledge in the making, what a baller https://t.co/GR3k6Vkhhy — Luke (@lukkee_99) November 1, 2021

An excellent CB at this level who deserves a new contract… Also stability and a player who took us from L2 to where we are now #pusb https://t.co/aCkECboFBH — Martin Warren (@ccfcfan) November 1, 2021

Big news. Time to earn that 200games and become a city legend👌🏽👌🏽 see you in the prem — Ryan (@ryan_watts_97) November 1, 2021

Great news…top player..vital..get in city.. — jim dryden (@covjim) November 1, 2021

Lovely news, proper Mr Consistent — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) November 1, 2021

Well deserved 👏🏻 — lee chamberlain (@LeeChambo10) November 1, 2021