“Fully deserved” – Nigel Quashie hails impact of West Brom January addition

Nigel Quashie has heaped his praise on West Brom striker Andy Carroll and the impact the 33-year-old he has had since arriving in January, with the former Baggies midfielder taking to Twitter.

Carroll was brought on from the bench with 20 minutes left to play against the Terriers last night, adding an extra dimension to the Baggies’ frontline.

The towering forward netted the eventual equaliser for the Midlands club, with his all-around forward play helping his side to improve in the latter stages of the game.

Carroll has emerged as one of West Brom’s better performers in a difficult time for the Baggies and will be looking to continue to make an impact in what remains.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 West Brom players born in?

1 of 20 Sam Johnstone Preston Blackburn Burnley Fleetwood

Tweeting after last night’s 2-2 draw, Quashie addressed Carroll’s performance and said: “Andy Carroll has been leading by example, putting himself about and given everything since he’s arrived.

“He fully deserved a comeback goal like this with for his performances.”

The verdict

Carroll enjoyed a productive spell for Reading before his January move to West Brom, with the 33-year-old continuing on that trend of impressing his Championship employers.

Posing a real threat aerially, he is also much more to that, as displayed with the desire he has been showing for his side when pressing, whilst he has also linked up very well with his fellow forwards and midfielders.

It will be interesting to see if Carroll can maintain this form in what remains of this season, because as things stand, they still possess an outside chance of making the play-offs, especially when considering that a lot of the current play-off chasers still have to play each other.