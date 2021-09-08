‘Fully deserved’, ‘Man on a mission’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player’s performance

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ellis Harrison’s hattrick and all round performance in his side’s 5-3 away defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The South Coast club travelled to Plough Lane with a host of players away on international duty and their makeshift looking line up quickly paid the price in the first half for a sloppy display as the ruthless Dons raced into a two goal lead thanks to goals from Paul Kalambayi and Aaron Pressley.

However Pompey got one back just shy of the break thanks to a long range effort from Harrison, before the out of favour striker then notched up a another two via a header and a tap in to seal a hattrick.

It was quite the turn of events for a player who appeared set to leave Fratton Park this summer and it certainly took a lot of the Pompey faithful by surprise, with many taking to social media to air their views on his exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

WERE IN THE BUISNESS pic.twitter.com/01uIVABv7b — Fazzer (@AshFazzer16) September 7, 2021

LIFETIME CONTRACT NEEDED — ً (@ProudieYT) September 7, 2021

Harrison hat Rick 🤯🤯🤯 get in there son! — Ollie Warren (@ollie_warren99) September 7, 2021

Ellis, we’re sorry.. — Chris Dodd (@ChrisDodd12) September 7, 2021

I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING I SAID — James🐮 (@Jamesr02_) September 7, 2021

He’s a man on a mission — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) September 7, 2021

Oh my god hahahaha — alex (@al3xmacdonald_) September 7, 2021

I actually feel bad now — Cam (@PFCBOY19) September 7, 2021

NEVER IN DOUBT 🔵🔵🔵 — Ethan (@PUPethan) September 7, 2021

Almost like the abuse he’s received for the last couple of months is totally unwarranted. Works his socks off. Remember when we idolised Benjani for his effort, not his end result? Fully deserved. https://t.co/MVw3uTSpZf — Tommi Clements (@ClemFF3) September 7, 2021