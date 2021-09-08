Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fully deserved’, ‘Man on a mission’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player’s performance

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ellis Harrison’s hattrick and all round performance in his side’s 5-3 away defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy. 

The South Coast club travelled to Plough Lane with a host of players away on international duty and their makeshift looking line up quickly paid the price in the first half for a sloppy display as the ruthless Dons raced into a two goal lead thanks to goals from Paul Kalambayi and Aaron Pressley.

However Pompey got one back just shy of the break thanks to a long range effort from Harrison, before the out of favour striker then notched up a another two via a header and a tap in to seal a hattrick.

It was quite the turn of events for a player who appeared set to leave Fratton Park this summer and it certainly took a lot of the Pompey faithful by surprise, with many taking to social media to air their views on his exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


