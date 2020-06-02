‘Full steam ahead’, ‘Get into ’em!’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to emerging Phil Hay reveal

Leeds United’s preparations ahead of the EFL’s return have progressed, with the Whites receiving permission to resume contact training.

Phil Hay has revealed via his Twitter page that the club have received permission from the EFL to resume contact training, with the Championship campaign set to return in less than three weeks.

It has been recently confirmed that matches are set to restart on the 20th of June, giving Leeds an opportunity to finish off what they started and win promotion to the Premier League.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Leeds higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Marcelo Bielsa has guided his side to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table, and they currently sit seven points clear of the play-offs ahead of the final nine games of the season.

Leeds, along with other Championship sides, were back in training last week as they looked to build up their fitness levels and train in groups at first.

But Bielsa will now be looking to put his side through their paces and get back to working with the ball, in an attempt to play other teams off the park once the EFL returns.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this significant update…

JKA running from Berra after hearing he brings a new meaning to the phrase ‘contact training’. pic.twitter.com/wT99pVgk6Y — Matt Van De Gevel (@MattAdamMusic) June 2, 2020

I would pay good money to watch a stream of a murderball session — Billy Kneeshaw (@billy_kneeshaw) June 2, 2020

Even better money to see QPR invited along. Poor buggers will be dead after a minute — ¡Josh Townend, Carajo! 💙💛 (@Josh_T95) June 2, 2020

COMING SOON: MURDERBALL SESSIONS LIVE via @LUFC — Andrew Haigh ⚡️ (@AndrewHaigh) June 2, 2020

I’d pay good money just to watch those sessions!!!! — IsThatConfirmed (@IsThatConfirmed) June 2, 2020

Leeds carrying out risk assessments for full contact , other clubs whining about the season starting again!!! — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 2, 2020

But but but but QPR don’t want to, so it’s not fair if we start before them 😴 — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) June 2, 2020

Full steam ahead… — Daniel Lee (@DanielL78758830) June 2, 2020

Just in time for a murderball session tomorrow, lucky them. — Mark Thompson (@SkyNewsThompson) June 2, 2020

🤞🏻 please don't break anyone Berardi — Darren Thorley (@Dazzakins) June 2, 2020

Get into ‘em Leeds! 👊 — David Hillerby (@david_hillerby) June 2, 2020