Leeds United News

‘Full steam ahead’, ‘Get into ’em!’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to emerging Phil Hay reveal

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United’s preparations ahead of the EFL’s return have progressed, with the Whites receiving permission to resume contact training.

Phil Hay has revealed via his Twitter page that the club have received permission from the EFL to resume contact training, with the Championship campaign set to return in less than three weeks.

It has been recently confirmed that matches are set to restart on the 20th of June, giving Leeds an opportunity to finish off what they started and win promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa has guided his side to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table, and they currently sit seven points clear of the play-offs ahead of the final nine games of the season.

Leeds, along with other Championship sides, were back in training last week as they looked to build up their fitness levels and train in groups at first.

But Bielsa will now be looking to put his side through their paces and get back to working with the ball, in an attempt to play other teams off the park once the EFL returns.

Here, we take a look at Leeds fans’ reactions to this significant update…


