Leeds United will ply their trade in the second tier of English football once again in 2023-24 after three years in the Premier League, and a lot of criticism is being fired in the direction of majority owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani was not at Elland Road on Sunday as the Whites were relegated to the Championship - instead he was trying to negotiate a purchase of another club who failed to beat the drop from the top flight in the form of Italian outfit Sampdoria.

He has come together with a consortium to agree a deal for the club, but shocking details have emerged on how Radrizzani - who is also in talks with minority Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises in regards to a full buyout of the club - planned to finance such a move, and it involves a major part of the club itself.

How has Andrea Radrizzani used Leeds United in his bid to buy Sampdoria?

One of Radrizzani's first orders of business when he took over from Massimo Cellino in 2017 was to buy back Elland Road from Teak Commercial Limited for £20 million, but it was not placed into the club's ownership - the Italian's parent company Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd is registered as the official owner.

And according to The Athletic, Radrizzani has used this position to try and use the stadium as collateral when trying to take out a £26 million loan to fund the takeover of Sampdoria.

This means that under the terms of the drafted agreement, if Radrizzani runs into trouble at any time with his repayments then the bank can take control of Elland Road and leave the future of Leeds in uncertain hands.

However, there is no confirmation that Elland Road is now definitely involved in Radrizzani's agreement to purchase Sampdoria, with it merely being a proposal.

How are Leeds United fans reacting to news of Elland Road's involvement in Sampdoria takeover?

Naturally, Leeds fans are furious that their current owner is using a piece of the club's legacy and history as leverage to buy another club and should anything happen to Sampdoria in the future then there's a major risk over United's future at Elland Road.

It has left the majority of Leeds supporters agreeing that it is time for Radrizzani to depart the club once and for all.