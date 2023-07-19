Carlton Palmer believes that Ethan Ampadu will fit seamlessly in Daniel Farke's plans as a move to Leeds United closes in - believing he will play in a midfield role as opposed to a central defensive role.

The Welshman has failed to nail down a starting spot at a Chelsea side that has seen a huge amount of turnover in the past four seasons, and three consecutive loan spells which have unfortunately seen three relegations has plunged him further and further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

It appears that Leeds are ready to offer him a way out of West London, and West Yorkshire now beckons for the Blues wonderkid but with times also changing at Leeds, Palmer believes that he can offer Farke some reassurances as the Whites look to secure promotion at the first attempt.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ethan Ampadu?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer had high hopes for Ampadu's arrival at Leeds United. He said: "Ethan Ampadu, the Welsh international, is close to signing for Leeds United. He had a year left on his contract at Chelsea, he’s still only 22, has won 40 caps for Wales.

“It is thought Ethan’s best position is as a defensive midfielder, but he can operate as a centre-back in either a two or a three.

“He’s a very good signing, he’s very versatile. I think Farke will operate him as a defensive midfielder because he’s an attack-minded manager, pushing the full-backs high up the pitch and having a player like Ethan allows this to happen.”

What would Ethan Ampadu bring to Leeds United?

With defender duo Robin Koch and Diego Llorente departing on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma respectively, it leaves the Whites with just Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Max Sober as their central defensive options - with Struijk and Wober both capable of playing at left-back.

However, none of those players, bar perhaps Wober, has the capabilities to play the ball out from the back as well as Ampadu does. With 44 appearances for Wales, alongside six appearances in European competitions for Chelsea and Leipzig combined, Ampadu has more than enough experience to ease himself into the Championship - especially after a 25-appearance season in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

His versatility, quality and experience at the age of just 22 means that he will slot seamlessly into Farke’s plans, and for a fee of just £7million rising to £10m, that represents a decent bargain for the Yorkshire-based club.

What have previous managers said about Ampadu’s potential?

Chris Wilder was full of praise for the Welshman, adding that he was ‘outstanding’ at Sheffield United. He said: “Definitely. The game has moved on, you have to be so mobile as a professional footballer now.

“The game does become a bit stretched but when you’ve got the likes of Sander (Berge) and Ethan, the way they get about the park, it gives you a little bit more security. I thought Ethan’s performance was outstanding. I know the manager at Chelsea (Lampard) sees him as a sitting midfield player.

“He obviously played at right centre-half at Leipzig and in the middle of a back three as well in his time there, so they saw him in that position.”