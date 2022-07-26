Full-Back reacts after swapping Brentford for Blackpool

Left-back Dominic Thompson has revealed his happiness after completing a permanent move to Championship club Blackpool, from Brentford.

Having come through the youth ranks at Brentford, Thompson has previously made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Bees.

The 21-year-old has also gained some useful senior experience with Football League loan spells with Swindon and Ipswich, featuring for both in League One.

What was the score the last time Blackpool played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Blackpool last played Preston North End at Deepdale? 1-0 W 0-0 D 0-1 L 3-1 W

Now though, the left-back has moved away from Brentford on a longer term basis, joining Blackpool permanently for an undisclosed fee.

Thompson has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Seasiders, that secures his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2024/25 season, something he is clearly excited by.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website immediately after completing his move, Thompson said: “It’s nice to finally get this deal done with a week to go before the new season starts.

“I’ve had experience through the leagues in my career so far, and I believe I can add a lot to this team and help build on the success from last season. I’m athletic and like to contribute to the attack as well as the defence. I’ll always give 100% to the team.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and playing Championship football on a regular basis here at Blackpool.”

Having completed that deal, Thompson becomes Blackpool’s third signing of the transfer window, with midfielder Lewis Fiorini and centre back Rhys Williams having joined on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Blackpool to have completed.

Thompson does seem to have plenty of pedigree from his time with Brentford, and the fact he has a considerable amount of game time under his belt for someone of his age is promising.

You would certainly expect him to be a reliable option for the Seasiders in the Championship, and at 21-years-old, he does have the potential to fill that void for some time to come as well.

The fact that Blackpool have also paid a fee and secured a long term contract here does show some welcome intent from the club, meaning this ought to help lift the mood around Bloomfield Road ahead of the new campaign.