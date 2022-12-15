Full-back depth, midfield arrival? The main West Brom transfer talking points as January looms

West Bromwich Albion have become one of the form teams in the Sky Bet Championship since Carlos Corberan’s arrival at the club and Baggies fans will be delighted about that.

There was always hope that the Albion would be able to pick up at some point this season but they evidently needed a change of manager to do it, with Steve Bruce losing his job before form improved.

Since Corberan’s arrival, then, the Baggies have been looking a lot stronger and, in all honesty, they’re now performing how you would expect given the quality they have in their squad.

What could happen in January, though? We look at some potential transfer lines…

New full-back needed?

You get the feeling Albion could do with another full-back to come into the side sooner rather than later.

Adam Reach has had to cover there recently and for a side with the quality that Albion have, being short in certain areas just doesn’t look that great at all.

Perhaps it’s here we’ll see them looking to add most of all in January.

Jon Russell to arrive?

Alan Nixon is reporting that the Albion are interested in signing Jon Russell this January transfer window.

Russell looks like a player that could well be on the move from Huddersfield in the winter market and you could understand why Albion, as well as many others, would be keen.

Corberan obviously has that connection with the Terriers as well, so this one is certainly one to look out for in the coming weeks as the window opens up.

Any top stars poached?

Albion have some great players and they have picked up now, so there’s probably a decreased chance of them losing their better players this winter than there would have been had they continued to struggle.

Even so, a lot of the players at the club will want to be there because of their ambitions to get into the Premier League and if such a side came calling it would be interesting to see whether Albion would be able to keep hold of them.

As mentioned, though, you sense their improved form gives them a better chance of that.