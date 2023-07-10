Fabrizio Romano has revealed Real Betis have "full agreement in place" for Leeds United's Marc Roca.

Last week, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) believed that the 26-year-old was closing in on the move for this coming week.

Betis have been linked with a move for Roca for a while now, and Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs has been in the offing since Leeds' relegation.

Due to falling into the second tier, a number of Leeds' current first-team squad are not likely to be playing for the club next season, with international football still on their minds, as well as the desire to play at the highest level.

There was excitement surrounding Roca when he was brought to Elland Road from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

The Spaniard's reputation remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit during his two-year stint.

Roca made 32 league appearances for Leeds last season, impressing early on in the campaign at the base of midfield in his partnership in the double pivot with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February.

Roca now looks set to return to Spain with Betis. However, Spanish outlet Fichajes.net had claimed that they faced competition from fellow La Liga team Girona, a side majority-owned by the City Football Group.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano on Marc Roca's move from Leeds to Real Betis?

A deal is now imminent for Roca to join Real Betis, according to the Italian journalist.

Romano provided an update and said: "Betis have full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with buy option clause."

However, Betis are attempting to free up space in their squad to complete a deal, which has been the hold up for the defensive-midfielder to join the club, he added: "Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing."

Is Marc Roca's departure good for Leeds?

Roca's lack of mobility and athleticism had always been an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times.

His quality on the ball is good, and he dovetailed nicely with Adams, but that injury ruined what had been a developing partnership at the base of their midfield.

If Roca wishes to play top-flight football, then it is best for a parting of ways to get an unhappy player out of the club and get his wages off the books as well.

That may free up some of the budget for Leeds as well, who are yet to sign a player during the transfer window so far.

The early focus seems to have been on offloading players. Brendan Aaronson's loan move to Union Berlin was confirmed yesterday while Tyler Roberts has been sold to Birmingham City and Robin Koch has joined Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2023/24 campaign.

New Whites boss Daniel Farke will be keen to strengthen his squad soon with the start of the Championship season less than four weeks away.