Fulham’s transfer stance on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa becomes clearer

Fulham are looking to sell Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa before the transfer window closes on August 31, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

That is despite Cottagers head coach Marco Silva insisting that he wanted the Cameroon international ‘100 per-cent involved’ in the club’s attempts to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 25-year-old midfielder was a 2018 signing from French side Marseille, with Fulham paying reportedly around £30 million for his services.

Anguissa featured heavily in the Premier League but following the club’s relegation to the Championship in 2019, he headed out on loan to Villarreal in La Liga for a season before returning to Craven Cottage yet again for top flight football.

The same scenario could be about to occur now Fulham are in the second tier once again, but this time Anguissa may be departing on a permanent basis.

Anguissa has appeared in three of Fulham’s first four Championship games, but all of his outings have come off the substitutes bench.

And with AS Roma, Aston Villa, Everton and Arsenal all linked at different points this summer to the player, coupled with the strength in depth Fulham have in midfield, the Cottagers could cash in before the transfer window closes.

The Verdict

For a club in the Championship, Fulham’s depth in the engine room is almost frightening.

You have Anguissa along with the likes of Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri, Josh Onomah and the club are also looking to sign Matt Grimes of Swansea City to add to that.

When you take all of that into consideration, it would make sense if they are looking to move Anguissa on, especially with the kind of clubs who are reportedly interested and the fact he’s only appeared from the bench so far this season.

Anguissa is clearly a talented player but his sale would help Fulham massively when it comes to Financial Fair Play and it wouldn’t be a shock if he was gone by the time September 1 rolls around.