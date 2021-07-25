Fulham’s transfer spree set to continue as medical scheduled for influential player from promotion rivals

Matt Grimes is set to undergo a medical with Fulham in the coming days ahead of his move from Swansea City.

The midfielder has been a man in-demand this summer, with the likes of Newcastle and Southampton credited with an interest in the player, along with the Cottagers.

However, it’s the Championship side who are going to win the race for Grimes, with the Daily Mail revealing that after successful talks between the clubs, the 26-year-old will travel to the capital to complete his transfer this week.

Interestingly, they also state that losing Grimes, who was captain for the Swans last season, was a key factor in Steve Cooper’s decision to leave the Welsh club.

Providing the deal is finalised, it will continue what has been a busy period for Marco Silva as he looks to make his mark on the club after his appointment at Craven Cottage earlier this month.

Paulo Gazzaniga and Harry Wilson joined Fulham over the weekend, whilst Stefan Johansen departed as the transfer activity builds.

The verdict

This would be an excellent addition for Silva’s team because Grimes proved last season in particular that he is a top player, and leader, at this level.

With Johansen leaving, there was a space that needed to be filled in midfield and there can’t have been many better, realistic options out there for Fulham to bring in.

So, this update should really excite the fans and they will be hoping it goes through without any problems in the coming days.

