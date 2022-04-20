Fulham’s top 3 best moments this season as Premier League return is secured

Fulham have been Championship front-runners for the majority of the season and finally had their promotion confirmed on Tuesday evening.

There have been many memorable thumpings dished out by the Cottagers this season as Aleksandar Mitrovic has racked up 40, yes 40, league goals with four games to spare.

They will not have it all their own way in the top-flight next season, but the Cottagers appear in better shape than they were following play-off promotions in their previous two leaps to the Premier League.

Here, we have taken a look at the top 3 best moments this season as Fulham’s Premier League return has been secured…

Huddersfield Town away

Heading all the way back to 14th August, just the second match of the season would have been a very satisfying day for the Fulham squad and supporter base.

After drawing 1-1 with Middlesbrough on the opening day, there would have been some anxiety around the club that despite their embarrassment of riches in the squad, that this season could prove to be another slog, as it became in their exhausting promotion pushes in 2017/18 and 2019/20.

However, instead Fulham announced themselves as comprehensive title favourites with a 5-1 win at, now third placed, Huddersfield Town.

The Cottagers went down to ten men when Harry Wilson was dismissed in the 72nd minute, only for the West Londoners to kick on and add a further two late on through Ivan Cavaleiro.

That was the day they announced themselves as a class above the rest in the league.

Blackburn Rovers away

One of two 7-0 victories on the road came in early November.

The Cottagers beat play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers 7-0 at Ewood Park, ramming home their advantage after Jan-Paul Van Hecke was sent off in the 30th, with Marco Silva’s men already two goals to the good.

Backup striker Rodrigo Muniz came on to notch a late double as Fulham began to motor away and build a strong cushion inside the top two.

Preston North End at home

A defeat at Derby County the game prior, only meant that Fulham could return to their home patch to seal promotion yesterday evening.

3-0 up by half time, the Fulham players and supporters were left to bask in the occasion and enjoy the second half as they wrapped up a promotion that never looked in doubt.

The league title should arrive in the coming weeks, with plenty to celebrate and prepare for at Craven Cottage over the next few months.