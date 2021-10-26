Fulham’s Tom Cairney makes Nottingham Forest admission

Tom Cairney returned to Championship action during Fulham’s 2-0 victory over Cardiff City last Wednesday, after nearly a year out of competitive football.

The 30-year-old, who has returned to fitness within a side with exceptional midfield options, is a big boost for The Cottagers, as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Playing the second half, and opening the scoring against The Bluebirds last week, Cairney was tasked with his first start at the weekend, during a 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

It was a win that stopped Forest’s winning run under Steve Cooper, further confirming why Fulham are expected to be automatic promotion contenders this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports via their EFL Podcast, Cairney was asked who he supported growing up: “Nottingham Forest.

“I was born in Nottingham and my dad was a big Forest fan, so that made me a Forest fan.

“When I scored at The City Ground, it was a big moment for him.”

The verdict

It is excellent to see Cairney back on the pitch and playing a full 90, and he will be on cloud nine at the moment.

Despite his allegiances to Forest, he will be proud that he is back playing and that his team crushed to victory with him in the side.

Fulham have recruited some extremely talented midfielders in his absence, whilst the rise of Fabio Carvalho has also increased competition levels.

However, Cairney has proven to be a top performer at this level in the past and has a lot more to give one would think.

A move to Forest may be on the cards later in his career, but for now, he will be solely focussed on Fulham’s ultimate ambition of returning to the Premier League.