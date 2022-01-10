Fulham’s stance revealed as defensive duo attract interest

Fulham will fight to keep Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector at Craven Cottage this January, as per a report from The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

The Cottagers’ defensive duo are wanted by fellow West London club QPR, as Mark Warburton seeks defensive reinforcements this month, as reported by West London Sport.

Mawson, who finds himself well down the pecking order at Craven Cottage this term, is also a target at Birmingham City, according to Journalist Nick Mashiter via Twitter.

The tweet reads that the Blues have tabled an offer for the 27-year-old, with a three and half year contract on the cards.

In his article for The Athletic, Rutzler has written that “both are well-liked and would not be lost willingly during this window.”

With Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream continuing to shine at the moment, it remains to be seen if a move will be sanctioned as the month progresses.

The verdict

Silva would like to keep both players at Craven Cottage this month, but it will be hard for the Fulham boss to deny them a good move should it arise.

As things stand, Hector seems like the back-up option in central defence, with Mawson operating even further behind the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

This suggests that it would be more likely to see the 27-year-old depart this summer, and with a deal supposedly already on the table, it could be of interest.

Mawson is a centre-back who is more than capable of playing a starring role in the Championship, but he has become a victim of the Whites possessing excellent defensive options.