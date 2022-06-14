Fulham are not giving up in their pursuit of Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi, according to a report from Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias (as cited by Sport Witness).

It is understood that while the Cottagers are unwilling to match Porto’s €20m (£17.3m) valuation of the defender, they will be willing to let time pass in the current transfer window.

By taking this particular approach, Fulham are hoping that the Azuis e brancos opt to lower their asking price.

A recent report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) revealed that the Cottagers have yet to submit an offer for Zaidu.

The left-back helped his side win the Liga Portugal Bwin title last season by making 24 appearances at this level.

Zaidu also featured for Porto in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Fulham will be aiming to draft in some fresh faces ahead of their return to the Premier League later this year.

The Cottagers cruised to promotion in the previous campaign under the guidance of Marco Silva who will now be determined to help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight.

Although Fulham have yet to make a signing this summer, they are currently closing in on sealing a deal for Manor Solomon.

The Verdict

When you consider that the Cottagers are currently able to call upon the services of Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan, it is somewhat of a surprise that they have recently been linked with a move for another left-back.

However, if Silva doesn’t believe that either of the aforementioned players will be able to tie down a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven next season, he may opt to strengthen his options.

Whether Zaidu makes the switch to Craven Cottage remains to be seen as Fulham are seemingly prepared to wait in this pursuit.

If Fulham do end up splashing the cash on Zaidu, it may take the defender some time to adapt to life in the Premier League as he has never played in this division before.