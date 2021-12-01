Fulham’s stance on Aleksandar Mitrovic transfer deal emerges amid Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid enquiries

Championship table-toppers Fulham have put a ‘not for sale’ sign on star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic amid a flurry of enquiries for his services, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Cottagers are set to rebuff any bids for the Serbia international, who has 21 goals in 19 Championship matches this season and scored the goal against Portugal in November to send his country to next year’s FIFA World Cup.

With his fantastic form has come new interest and two of the latest clubs to be linked in recent weeks are Villarreal and Juventus, with the former said to be lining up a €16 million offer in January.

And then reports emerged of a top Juventus executive remaining in London following their defeat in the Champions League to Chelsea last week to discuss a potential mid-season deal for Mitrovic.

However that doesn’t look likely to happen now, with Fulham’s stance becoming very clear according to the latest update.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Fiorentina, Nice and Lille are all said to have made calls regarding the availability of the 26-year-old but Fulham are set to keep their talisman for their promotion push after he signed a new long-term deal back in August.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Fulham fans who will be desperate to not see Mitrovic depart.

The Championship is Mitrovic’s personal playground right now and if the London club want the best chance of an immediate return to the Premier League then they have to keep him.

Parachute payments meant that Fulham could tie the Serb down to a new contract over the summer but they will potentially need to get back to the top flight instantly to be able to afford that.

If he carries on in his current form though then he should be able to single-handedly get the Cottagers back to where they want to be and repay the finances of what the contract has entailed.