Fulham’s Harrison Reed shares message after Swansea City demolition

Fulham motored 14 points clear of AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship last night, beating Swansea City 5-1 in South Wales.

Marco Silva’s side are flying in the Championship and have now recorded four consecutive wins to further drill home the fact that they are on their way back to the Premier League.

Last night they made short work of Swansea following Ryan Manning’s red card, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby DeCordova-Reid and Neco Williams (x2) getting amongst the goals, as well as Ben Cabango scoring an own goal.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on ‘another big win’, midfielder, Harrison Reed, posted a message before looking ahead to what’s on the horizon:

Silva’s side now swiftly move their attention onto back-to-back away fixtures in the coming week.

Saturday sees the Cottagers take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Oakwell, before Fulham head to the Midlands to take on Steve Bruce’s West Brom side next Tuesday evening.

Fulham’s win last night, combined with Bournemouth dropping more midweek points against Peterborough United means that there’s now a 14-point gap between first and second in the Championship.

The Verdict

Fulham’s mentality at the moment is out of this world.

The way they’ve responded to losing to Huddersfield Town has been magnificent and to chalk off four consecutive wins without much fuss deserves plenty of praise.

Reed sort of offers us an insight into how the Fulham squad’s mind works, putting last night’s win to bed and already starting to look onto the next fixture.

It’s a really, really good mentality to have and a staple of any side striving for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know!