Fulham’s Bobby Reid shares heartfelt message after Bristol City return

Bobby Reid is a graduate of the Bristol City youth academy.

The Bristol-born Reid made his first-team debut for the Robins in the 2010/11 season, but had his breakthrough several years later when he netted 19 Championship goals in the 2017/18 campaign.

He then left for Severnside rivals Cardiff City upon their promotion to the Premier League. Things didn’t work out for Reid in the top-flight though and when Cardiff were relegated he sought a loan-move to Fulham, which later became permanent.

The 27-year-old has so far endured a tough season in-front of goal for Scott Parker’s side, finding the net just five times in the Championship so far.

He remains a well-liked character though, and the past was forgotten when he received a warm(ish) welcome from the home fans on Saturday:

Bristol City started the better of the two and really should’ve won the game – Nahki Wells scored his second goal for the club midway through the second-half, but it was cancelled out by a fine goal from Fulham skipper Tom Cairney in the 84th-minute.

A win would’ve seen Bristol City into the top-six after Preston’s defeat at home to QPR, whilst Fulham remain in 3rd and with a four-point gap to 4th-place Brentford.

The verdict

Reid is an important component of the Fulham attack – he works relentlessly in both attack and defence, but will likely be the first to admit that his goals record should be greater.

Bristol City fans would no doubt like for him to still be at the club, but he was a good servant, and he’s now seeking a second bite at the top-fight with Fulham.