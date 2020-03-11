Fulham youngster reflects on decision to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window

Young striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale has opened up about his departure from Chelsea this summer and the decision to join Fulham, rather than take up an offer in Germany.

His contract at Stamford Bridge expired in the summer of 2019 and says the challenge and structure at Craven Cottage was a big factor in his decision to pick Fulham over other options available to him.

However, he has admitted that he has so far struggled to maintain the necessary levels to stick in Scott Parker’s mind.

“When I chose Fulham, I was just looking for a pathway that was structured and with a plan,” Taylor-Crossdale told Goal in a recent interview.

“I wanted to go somewhere where the team was good and it would be a challenge for me.

“That’s something that I looked for when I left Chelsea, nothing more. I would say so far it has been challenging and up and down really. It started off well and I was with the first team and getting opportunities.

“I was training with them for a couple of months. I managed to make the bench and I was travelling. That was all good but then I got put back down to the Under-23s. That’s been a challenge for me to maintain the levels that I need to.”

Taylor-Crossdale made the move across West London from Chelsea during the January transfer window, turning down a move to Germany with Hoffenheim in the process.

So far, he has been largely limited to under-23 action but was handed his first-team debut towards the end of their League Cup clash with Southampton at Craven Cottage back in August.

With the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 23 goals already this season, and Bobby Decordova-Reid in front of him in the first-team picture, it was always unlikely that the 20-year-old would establish himself straight away.

The verdict

At 20-years-old this feels like it could well be a very important season in the career of the youngster.

He will be disappointed to have not challenged the first-team more throughout the campaign after a promising start but how he uses this experience could prove crucial in determining the sort of career he goes on to have.

He could let it completely dishearten him, leading his footballing life to nose-dive somewhat. Or he could look back at it, analyse what has happened, and figure out how to improve himself and take his game to the next level.