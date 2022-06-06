Fulham willing to submit multi-million pound bid as they aim to seal deal for 28-year-old

Fulham are believed to be interested in signing Alex Moreno from Real Betis, according to a report from Spanish news outlet AS.

As cited by Sport Witness, the Cottagers are believed to be willing to submit a bid believed to be in the region of €15m (£12.8m) in an attempt to secure the services of Moreno this summer.

A separate report from Diario de Sevilla has also mentioned Fulham as a potential suitor for the 28-year-old.

It is understood that Betis are looking to raise funds in order to balance the books at the club by the end of June and thus will be keen to secure a reasonable fee for Moreno in order to achieve this goal.

During the previous campaign, Moreno managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise for Betis in La Liga.

In the 30 games that he participated in at this level, the defender illustrated an ability to provide an attacking threat as he scored five goals and provided four assists for his team-mates.

Moreno managed to help Betis win the Copa Del Rey by featuring on eight occasions in this particular competition whilst he also represented the club in the Europa League last season.

The Verdict

When you consider that Fulham are currently able to call upon the services of Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan, it is somewhat of a surprise that they have been linked with a multi-million pound move for Moreno.

If these aforementioned reports turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether the Cottagers will be able to reach an agreement with Betis over a deal for the left-back.

Yet to feature in the Premier League during his career, Moreno may take some time to adapt to life in this division if he does make the switch to Craven Cottage.

However, when you consider that Moreno managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in La Liga last season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to eventually thrive in England under the guidance of Marco Silva and thus this could turn out to be a good bit of long-term business by Fulham.