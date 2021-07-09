Fulham will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Fulham will be looking to rebuild and go again under the stewardship of Marco Silva after the Portuguese boss came in as Scott Parker’s replacement at Craven Cottage.

He inherits a team that is short on confidence after suffering relegation from the Premier League and the immediate target for the former Everton man will be to get the Whites back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The West London outfit are yet to have made any additions in the current transfer window and will be looking to make inroads towards bringing in fresh blood over the next few weeks after appointing Silva.

It is expected that the Whites will once again have sufficient resources to spend this summer, which makes their potential business even more intriguing from a neutral perspective.

Here, we take a look at THREE transfer situations that the club will want sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time…

Sell Stefan Johansen to QPR

The Norwegian midfielder has long been linked with a permanent move across West London to join the R’s and the Whites will be keen to get the 30-year-old off their books in the near future.

As per a recent report by West London Sport, QPR are aiming to sign the former Celtic player on a two year contract and are still working on getting the deal over the line.

It is hoped that the transfer will be completed prior to the start of the season, although it could well be delayed by the arrival of Silva.

Never the less it appears that Johansen’s future lies away from Craven Cottage.

Clarify Tom Cairney’s future

Speculation has been rife about the future of Tom Cairney in West London ever since Sheffield United appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager.

It is said that the Blades are interested in signing the Fulham skipper this summer and it remains to be seen if he would be open to a reunion with his former boss at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, which means he would command a sufficient fee in the market.

It is as yet unclear as to whether the Whites would be open to selling the player or not.

Sign Will Hughes

The Watford midfielder is said to be a player that Silva is a big fan of and as a result the Whites could look to press ahead with a move for the 26-year-old.

Hughes is viewed as a like for like replacement for Cairney and with the player being at a younger age, there is seemingly a chance that the Fulham boss would like to reunite with the midfielder who he managed at Vicarage Road.

It is as yet unclear as to whether Hughes would be keen to drop down to the Championship again after getting promoted with the Hornets or not.

He is however now into the final year of his contract with the Premier League side, which could increase the possibility of the former Derby County man being sold on.