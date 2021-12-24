Fulham, West Brom, Stoke City and Bournemouth all chasing transfer move for Premier League player

Aston Villa player Keinan Davis looks like he could be on the move in the winter window, with several sides all asking about the striker’s availability, as reported by Football Insider.

He has played only once in the Premier League so far this season and he has found gametime hard to come by at his current club. With the player desperate for more action, he could soon swap the Premier League for the second tier in search of some games.

There isn’t a shortage of interest in his services either, with a number of teams in the Championship eager to try and secure a deal for him. The list includes the likes of West Brom, Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke – so he can have his pick of where he would like to play his football in the second half of the campaign.

The 23-year-old player has yet to feature for any side that isn’t Aston Villa, making 86 appearances and bagging six goals. The opportunity to play in a different setup on a regular basis though could certainly get him firing in the goals and may even help him to nail a starting spot down at Villa Park when he returns to the club.

However, if a short-term deal can’t be reached, there is also the opportunity to secure a permanent switch for Davis – although that could also mean some teams drop out of the running, as a fee would likely have to be seven-figures to tempt Villa into a sale.

If there’s a suitable bid lodged though, then someone could bag themselves a promising young striker in the winter window.

The Verdict

As a player, Keinan Davis looks a talent and could certainly do a job in the second tier but there are question marks about his goalscoring.

For a team like West Brom for example, they are desperate to sign a forward who can bag them the goals instead of Jordan Hugill. However, with the 23-year-old Villa man, there is no guarantee that he could score on a regular basis either.

Davis has the ability to be a shrewd signing if he can realise his potential at a new team but without having a regular stint in the side at Villa, you cannot see how capable he is at scoring goals. His record at first glance looks, based on the amount of appearances, looks a little low for a forward.

However, if the right team can sign him and give him that gametime, then it could be an astute signing for whoever lands him in the winter transfer window.