Fulham weighing up transfer move for player once wanted by Barcelona

Fulham hold an interest in Norwich City defender Max Aarons, as per Football Insider.

Their report states that the Cottagers are looking for a new right back ahead of their Premier League return and that the 22-year-old is on their radar.

Although they are still said to be keen on bringing Neco Williams to the club permanently after his loan spell with them this season, the report states that it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will allow him to leave this summer.

Seen as an alternative, a recruitment source is said to have told Football Insider that Aarons is high on their wanted list.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Max Aarons is a vastly experienced right-back for his age.

To date, he has played a key part in two Championship promotion winning campaigns for Norwich City, featuring 86 times for them in the second-tier.

Aarons also has vast experience in the Premier League for his age, having made 64 top-flight appearances so far in his career – including 29 this season.

The England youth international was previously linked with a move to Spanish giant Barcelona in 2020 following Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League, but nothing came of it in the end.

The Verdict

Max Aarons is an incredibly experienced player for his age and has shown he is a level above the Championship.

Although he hasn’t been able to star regularly in the Premier League yet, at times, Aarons has shone in what has been a poor Norwich City side both seasons he has been in the top-flight.

With Neco Williams potentially not returning if Liverpool do not let him leave permanently, Aarons could be a great alternative.

In fact, given his top flight experience, he may even be just straight up a better option for the Cottagers.