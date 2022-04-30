Fulham weighing up transfer move for nine-cap international

Promoted outfit Fulham are currently keeping tabs on ex-Stoke City and current Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo ahead of the summer transfer window, as per this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has spent this campaign at Belgian top-tier side Cercle Brugge, recording nine goals and two assists in 26 league appearances during what has been a successful spell away from Germany, bouncing back after a frustrating time at Stoke City last term.

Hampered by injury troubles during his loan stay at the bet365 Stadium, the Welsh international has bounced back well and his progress hasn’t gone unnoticed with Marco Silva’s Cottagers thought to be interested in his services.

The west London side will be plying their trade in the Premier League next term after securing promotion earlier this month – and that could provide Matondo with a tempting opportunity to return to the nation where he was born.

However, his current loan club will have a big say on his future as they currently hold an option to sign him on a permanent agreement, though this may not be the 21-year-old’s preferred option with parent club Schalke on course to return to the Bundesliga and this interest from Fulham.

As per the Football Insider report, Silva is a particular admirer of the winger with his speed and dribbling skills, the latest wide man to appear on their radar after previously being linked with Burnley’s Dwight McNeil and Bolton Wanderers’ Dapo Afolayan.

The Verdict:

This is an interesting link because Schalke may already be preparing for life without the Welshman and if he does return to the Veltins-Arena, the Cottagers may be able to negotiate a cut-price deal for his services.

If they can, this will help them to address other areas that need to be looked at over the summer as they look to remain in the top flight for the long term – because they will want to strengthen their goalkeeping department, their centre-back area, find a replacement for Fabio Carvalho and also look for an alternative to loanee Neco Williams.

On top of this, they may want to add more firepower to their attacking department to support and provide competition to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rodrigo Muniz, with the latter still reasonably inexperienced in English football.

Looking at Matondo specifically though, he holds one advantage each over fellow targets McNeil and Afolayan. Firstly, he has had a much more successful campaign than the former and this may tempt Silva to lean towards recruiting the Welshman.

And in terms of the latter, Matondo has more experience of playing at a higher level and although Bolton’s Afolayan has endured a successful season, the Cottagers may be reluctant to take a chance on a player that will need to take two steps up the English football pyramid.