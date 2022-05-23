Fulham weighing up transfer move for 29-year old as Premier League beckons

Fulham have joined the race to sign James Tarkowski this summer.

The Burnley defender is out of contract following the end of the season and, according to the Daily Mail, is a transfer target for Marco Silva’s side.

The Cottagers earned promotion back to the Premier League having won the Championship title with 90 points.

Fulham are looking to add Premier League experience to their squad, with the 29-year old being targeted as a potential first move of the summer.

However, the London club will face competition for Tarkowski’s signature from Everton and Aston Villa.

Burnley suffered relegation to the second division on Sunday afternoon, meaning a departure for the centre back is likely as he looks to maintain his status as a top flight player.

The Englishman played 35 times in the league this season, but was unable to help the team avoid the drop.

Tarkowski has been with Burnley since 2015, playing a small role in Sean Dyche’s second promotion side.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fulham sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Mousa Dembele Celtic Tottenham Manchester United Arsenal

Over the years he has grown in importance in the starting lineup, consistently hitting more than 30 league appearances in five seasons.

A final day defeat to Newcastle United meant that the Clarets were relegated with 35 points.

The club is also without a permanent manager having sacked Dyche earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Fulham are preparing for life in the Premier League once again.

The Verdict

Tarkowski has performed well over the years for a defence-minded side so could be a solid addition to the Fulham team.

At 29-years old, the centre back still has plenty to offer and was still an integral part of the Burnley team this season for a reason.

Fulham will need to add greater Premier League experience this summer.

That Tarkowski will be available as a free agent means he will have plenty of suitors, but Fulham should push to get this move over the line as swiftly as they can.