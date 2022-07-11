Fulham weighing up move for Burnley star

Premier League side Fulham are considering making a move for Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet, according to a report from the Daily Mirror (10/7 paper edition, p.74).

The Ivorian was a regular starter for the Lancashire side in the Premier League last season, recording nine goals and two assists in 28 competitive appearances as the 25-year-old adapted seamlessly to England.

Arriving from Lyon in a reported £12.9m deal last summer, the Clarets attempted to get the attacker tied down for the long term with Cornet signing a five-year deal on his arrival at Turf Moor after seeing the side become an established top-tier outfit in recent years.

However, a £17.5m release clause has become active now Vincent Kompany’s side have been relegated from the top flight and with the Ivorian impressing last term, he could be in line for a move away from the club.

The Cottagers aren’t the only side interested in recruiting him though, with Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also being linked with a move for him this summer.

Newcastle United have been offered his services according to Chronicle Live, though it remains to be seen whether the Magpies capitalise on this and make an acceptable bid for his services.

The Verdict:

Considering his age, Cornet could be a great long-term addition for many top-tier sides and this is why it would be a surprise to see him not make a move away from Turf Moor this summer.

It could be argued that similar could have been said for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge last summer – but his questionable injury record and much higher release clause potentially made him less attractive to other clubs.

Not only could he be a good asset to sides in the lower half of the top flight – but may also be a valuable squad player to the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham who are thought to be interested in him.

Whether they would fork out £17.5m for a squad player remains to be seen though, with Tottenham already spending big this summer on the likes of Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

Cornet is versatile though, able to play up front, on the wing and at full-back, arguably making him much more than the amount interested sides will need to pay to lure him away from Lancashire in the coming months.