Fulham weighing up €12m swoop for 27 y/o

Promoted outfit Fulham are preparing to make a move for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan if they fail to secure a move for Alex Moreno this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque (via Sport Witness).

29-year-old Moreno, who currently plies his trade with Real Betis, is currently a top target for the Cottagers who are willing to spend €15m to lure him to the English capital according to the same report.

He is thought to have been discussed in detail in a recent board meeting at Craven Cottage – and officials at the club concluded that a £12m fee should be enough to secure his services as they look to seal an early-summer move.

Galan, 27, is another option though and was also reportedly discussed in this meeting with a bid in the region of €10m-€12m being discussed as a potential possibility if they fail to get a deal for Moreno over the line.

Recording 39 appearances in all competitions last term, with 37 of those displays coming in the Spanish top tier, the Celta Vigo full-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Abanca-Balaidos.

And he could potentially arrive at Craven Cottage as a first-choice option above the likes of Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan in the pecking order, though he isn’t a prime target for Marco Silva’s side at this stage.

The Verdict:

Some would argue that this position should be far down their list of transfer priorities considering they already have two first-teamers available, but whether Silva believes Robinson could be a good first-choice option in the top flight should determine whether they bring in another option.

They need their defence to be as solid as possible to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the top flight and that’s why they need to recruit a central defender to come in alongside Tosin Adarabioyo.

Neco Williams may be wanted at Craven Cottage again – but Kenny Tete has performed at a high level before and this is why a backup option may only be needed if Silva feels he can place confidence in the Dutchman.

Looking further forward, bringing in a Fabio Carvalho replacement is a must and they would also benefit from having another wide player to help take pressure off Aleksandar Mitrovic who will be expected to score regularly again next term.

Another option or two will also be required to provide competition for Mitrovic and Rodrigo Muniz, leaving the club with plenty of work to do if they want to be fully ready for the start of the new campaign at the start of August.