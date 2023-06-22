Fulham are interested in Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, although any deal could depend on whether Joao Palhinha leaves the club.

Will James Ward-Prowse leave Southampton?

The Saints skipper has been a reliable, consistent performer for the club over the years, even as they were relegated from the Premier League last season. Therefore, it was always thought that the England international would move on during the summer.

The midfielder will no doubt have ambitions to make the Three Lions’ squad for Euro 2024, and playing in the top-flight will be key to him making Gareth Southgate’s squad.

And, it has been claimed by the PA news agency, as quoted by the Independent, that Fulham could offer Ward-Prowse an immediate return to the top-flight.

They state that Southampton want under £30m for the set-piece specialist, which would be well within Fulham’s price range if they sell Palhinha.

The Portuguese international is subject of interest from West Ham, who will be in the market for a new midfielder once Declan Rice has completed his move away from the club, with both Arsenal and Manchester City keen on the Hammers captain.

Should Ward-Prowse leave Southampton this summer, he will depart having made over 400 appearances for the south coast side since breaking through over a decade ago.

His sale would give new boss Russell Martin the funds he wants to bring in his own players as his appointment was finally announced on Wednesday.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Martin’s arrival means things can start to happen in the transfer market, and with the former Swansea boss adopting a specific style of play, he is going to need to bring in players that suit his demands. But, the financial implications of relegation means that could be difficult.

So, sales are inevitable, and Ward-Prowse is undoubtedly one of the players in the squad that will command a huge fee. Given how he has performed in the top-flight over the years, it’s no surprise he is on the radar of clubs.

However, the fact it could be relying on Palhinha’s sale, which in turn is reliant on Rice going, shows how complex transfers are, and it’s something that could drag on over the coming weeks. Either way, whether it’s Fulham or elsewhere, you would expect Ward-Prowse to move on at some point in this window.