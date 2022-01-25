Fulham veto QPR moves as transfer search nears end

Fulham have made it clear they’re not willing to let Alfie Mawson or Michael Hector join QPR but the R’s search for a new centre-back now looks close to completion, according to West London Sport.

R’s boss Mark Warburton has made it no secret it’s a position that he’s keen to strengthen this month and it appears as though 22-year-old Wolves defender Dion Sanderson will join on loan until the end of the season – with the deal reportedly set to be finalised today.

It appears as though the W12 club initially looked closer to home in order to solve their defensive problems but West London Sport has reported that Fulham indicated they are not willing to let either Mawson or Hector join their local rivals.

Both defenders have been used as squad players by Marco Silva this term with Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream preferred as first choice.

Mawson has featured eight times for the Cottagers in 2021/22 while Hector has made six appearances so far this season but the pair have been useful options for Silva to have and have helped Fulham move clear at the top of the Championship.

The big 2022 QPR quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 What country is QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng currently representing at the African Cup of Nations? Senegal Cameroon Egypt Nigeria

The Verdict

It seems the R’s have seen moves for Mawson and Hector vetoed by Fulham this month, which is understandable on a number of levels.

The Craven Cottage outfit look sound financially so it is not as if they’ll have been desperate to move either player on midway through a promotion push.

Weakening Silva’s squad by letting a second-string defender join their local rivals, and another team vying for promotion, is not a move that would’ve proven particularly popular among the club’s fanbase while both players could still play an important role this season, with depth looking likely to be more vital than ever.

QPR may have missed out on Mawson and Hector but it seems Warburton is set to land a reinforcement at centre-back as they close in on the deal for Sanderson.

The 22-year-old has been very impressive in previous EFL loans, at Cardiff City, Sunderland and Birmingham City, and it would certainly be no surprise to see him have success at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.