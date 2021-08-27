Fulham v Stoke City: Form, team news & more ahead of Craven Cottage clash

Fulham take on Stoke City this weekend at Craven Cottage as two of the early pace-setters in the Sky Bet Championship go head-to-head in what should be a pretty decent game to take in down by the River Thames.

Fulham top the table with ten points from a possible twelve at this early stage, though the Potters are certainly keeping pace with them also racking up ten points from their opening four matches, sitting third with a slightly worse goal difference than their hosts this weekend.

Certainly, both Marco Silva and Michael O’Neill have managed to get decent tunes out of their teams this season so far, with the Portuguese making good use of the serious talent he has available to him, and O’Neill putting together a neat Potters side that looks hungry and determined – a real improvement on what we’ve seen in recent seasons at the club.

In terms of team news, the hosts can welcome back Harry Wilson from suspension whilst the likes of Tim Ream and Fabio Carvalho will return after they picked up knocks last time out against Hull in the Championship – Kenny Tete, however, is not fit.

Stoke, meanwhile, will be without Nick Powell as he has been pencilled for a return date in September, whilst Tyrese Campbell and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are upping their training loads after injury but will not feature here.

