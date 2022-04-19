Fulham v Preston: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Top of the league Fulham take on Preston North End tonight at Craven Cottage.

Fulham missed out on promotion yesterday after Nottingham Forest won but a win for the Cottagers tonight would secure them promotion back to the Premier League, so they need to keep the intensity up.

Meanwhile Preston sit 15th in the league with nothing to play for this season.

However, given Fulham have lost their two previous games whilst Preston are unbeaten since the start of the month, Preston will no doubt given the Cottagers a good game.

Latest team news

Fulham are largely okay in terms of team news as they look only to be missing Terence Kongolo through injury.

For Preston they continue to be without Izzy Brown, Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen who are all injured.

Emil Riis missed Preston’s Good Friday draw against Millwall but has been training so could be available for the game.

Captain Alan Browne was forced to come off against Millwall because of an injury but it’s yet to be seen whether this will keep him out of action.

Score prediction

The odds have to be with Fulham on this one but given they have lost two games in a row now, we are going for just 1-0 to Fulham.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not on TV but supporters in the UK can listen to the game via iFollow whilst overseas fans can watch the game.

What time’s kick-off?

The game takes place tonight with a kick-off time of 7:45pm.