Fulham v Millwall: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Fulham will be looking to strengthen their lead at the top of the Championship table on Tuesday night, when they host Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Returning to league action after their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, Marco Silva’s side will be looking to make it six games unbeaten in the league.

Millwall meanwhile, sit comfortably in mid-table, although victory here could give the Lions some hope of a late season push for the play-offs.

So with more than just local bragging rights in the capital riding on this match, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions you might have about this game, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

There appears to be no fresh injury concerns for Fulham, meaning that Kenny Tete will be the only absentee for the hosts.

The right-back hasn’t featured for the Cottagers since suffering a groin injury in the win over Stoke just over a fortnight ago.

As for Millwall, centre back Daniel Ballard is likely to miss out again despite returning to training, while Ryan Leonard, Sehyi Ojo and top scorer Tom Bradshaw are all still unavailable due to injury.

Attacking midfielder Luke Freeman could make his debut for Gary Rowett’s side at Craven Cottage, having completed a loan move from Championship rivals Sheffield United on deadline day.

Is there live stream?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Red Button service.

Fulham will also be broadcasting the game live on FFCTV with match passes costing £10. Millwall’s iFollow service will also be showing the game live for the same price.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick off at 7:45pm local time.

Fulham will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Millwall to eight games in tonight’s meeting of the two sides.