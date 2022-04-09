Fulham v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Fulham will be hoping to take a giant leap towards promotion with a win against Coventry City on Saturday.

It will not be an easy game for the Cottagers and they will be wary of the threats the Sky Blues pose after their 4-1 humbling in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

They’ll be going into the game knowing performances will need to improve after being below-par by their standards in recent games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Coventry will be wanting to delay promotion proceedings as they look to finish as high as they can in what has been a brilliant season for Mark Robins’ side.

Finishing the season strong will be high on the agenda for Robins and getting another positive result will showcase the talent his squad possesses.

Latest team news

Fulham go into the game with a fully fit squad to choose from. Both Neco Williams and Tom Cairney are available again after missing the midweek game against Middlesbrough, adding to options available to Silva.

Antonee Robinson could return at left back ahead of Joe Bryan, while Jean Michel Seri could come into to replace Nathenial Chalobah as the screen in front of the back four.

Robins will have to contest the game without Matty Godden who has been ruled out for the season. This could be the perfect chance for Martyn Waghorn to step into the starting XI and prove he’s capable of replacing the Coventry talisman.

Todd Kane could return to the squad alongside Ian Maatsen on either flank. Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly and Kyle McFadzean remain on the sidelines.

Score prediction

Coventry will want to have a go at Fulham, with the Cottagers wanting to make sure promotion is sealed as soon as possible. So, with that mind, we’re predicting a 2-1 Fulham win.

Is there a live stream?

The game can be viewed on Sky Sports Football via the red button. You can also watch the game on either of the club’s relevant iFollow platforms.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday at Craven Cottage.