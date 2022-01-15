Fulham v Bristol City: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Fulham and Bristol City meet for the second time in seven days at Craven Cottage this afternoon, with the Robins hoping to claim some revenge after the west London club knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Nigel Pearson’s side will feel they should’ve won the third round match played at Ashton Gate a week ago but with the Cottagers high in confidence after hammering Reading 7-0 in midweek, they’ll know today will pose a much tougher test.

Third-placed Blackburn Rovers are breathing down their necks but Fulham will be looking up and not down as a win could see them go top of the Championship – though they’ll need Bournemouth to slip up against Luton Town today.

History is on City’s side this afternoon, however, as they’ve won their last five games at Craven Cottage and are unbeaten there since 1997.

Football League World will be in west London to provide coverage as Marco Silva’s side look to put that record right.

Which club did Bristol City sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Danny Simpson? Huddersfield Leicester Sheffield Wednesday Southampton

Team news

Fulham will be without midfielder Jean Michaël Seri, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, while Ivan Cavaleiro may miss out due to injury.

City’s options will be limited due to injuries with midfielder Joe Williams, right-back George Tanner, and centre-back Nathan Baker all absent.

Tyreeq Bakinson is back available, however.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the Saturday afternoon blackout, a live video stream will not be available for UK viewers but audio coverage will be available.

Additionally, video coverage will be available for viewers overseas – either through RobinsTV or FFCTV.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm in west London this afternoon, meaning full team news should be available at 2pm.