Fulham v Bournemouth: Form, team news & more ahead of Craven Cottage clash

Fulham take on Bournemouth this evening at Craven Cottage as the two Sky Bet Championship pace-setters meet for the first time this season in what looks set to be a cracking football match.

The pair might be coming into it in slightly sub-par form with both drawing their last two games but, even so, this a match-up that should whet the appetite of any football fan given the quality both sides possess.

As mentioned, neither come into it on the back of a win with Fulham drawing to Derby County and Preston North End in their last couple of matches, whilst Bournemouth have been held by Coventry and Millwall with them losing to Derby before that.

It’s an ideal time for one of these sides to get back to winning ways, then, and home advantage could well prove pivotal for the Whites as they welcome back Scott Parker to his former side – though it remains to be seen what sort of reception he is going to get at his old club.

In terms of team news, Fulham’s squad is looking strong with Tom Cairney back available after illness and Marco Silva just needs to make sure he picks an XI that he feels is good enough and balanced enough to get the job done.

Parker has a few more headaches, however, with Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and Adam Smith all potentially missing through injury, whilst Jefferson Lerma is suspended.

Even so, it should be a tight game between the pair, potentially decided by the odd goal.

Kick-off is at 7:45 pm.