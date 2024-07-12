Highlights Sheffield United set £30m price tag for Vini Souza amid Fulham interest following relegation to Championship.

Blades fan pundit questions Souza's worth after poor performance, identifies attitude as area for improvement.

Impending takeover delay affecting transfer business, as club sets precedence with high Souza price tag.

Sheffield United have set their price tag for Vini Souza amid interest from Fulham.

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Blades want £30m for the Brazilian holding midfielder.

Souza featured regularly in the Premier League last season as Sheffield United were relegated back to the Championship, after signing for the club from Espanyol on a four-year deal last summer.

Successful tackles per 90 during the 2023/24 Premier League - as per Fotmob Player Name Club Successful tackles per 90 Tackle Success Boubacar Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.6 65.7% Vini Souza Sheffield United 2.6 60.8% Casemiro Manchester United 2.5 67.5% Joao Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.5 57.8% Joao Palhinha Fulham 2.5 49.3%

He has attracted transfer interest following the Blades' return to the second tier, with Fulham keen on bringing the 25-year-old back to the top flight during this transfer window.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha has left the Cottagers to join Bayern Munich, so they are in the market for a replacement, and have seemingly identified Souza as the right man.

Fulham have had a bid in the region of £15m rejected by Sheffield United this summer, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, but they are still interested in completing a move for the midfielder.

Sheffield United will do well to receive £30m for Vini Souza

Football League World's Blades fan pundit, Owain Wyse, does not believe that Souza is worth as much as Sheffield United are asking for, and thinks there is an area of his game he needs to improve on before he is ready to return to the Premier League.

"£30m is way too high for Vini Souza," Wyse told FLW.

"I don't think that there is any way we will receive that amount of money. After his pretty awful performances last season, I cannot see why Fulham would want to replace the quite brilliant Joao Palhinha with him.

"Souza, in very, very short spells last year, showed some real quality, but for me and many other Blades, his attitude really lets him down.

"He's a tough tackling, ball-carrying holding midfielder that, if he can sort his attitude out, will be a brilliant Championship player for us. He was booed both onto and off the pitch at times last season, so his relationship with the fans will take some rebuilding.

"I see that price tag as more of a way of setting a precedent and sending a warning to the clubs around us that we are not going to let a big player go on the cheap, which for me is excellent news on the incoming takeover."

Sheffield United takeover is still not complete

Sheffield United's impending takeover is still yet to be completed, with The Star reporting that while the group remain determined to take control at Bramall Lane, the deal is not progressing as quickly as anticipated.

That means Chris Wilder's transfer business remains on hold for the time being, as the Blades' boss waits to complete a number of deals that are lined up.

Sheffield United have brought in two additions so far this summer, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum, but will need to strengthen further if they are going to compete at the top of the Championship next season.

The club setting such a high price tag for Souza should give some encouragement to Blades' supporters, as they are not willing to lose a player who should be able to impress in the second tier on the cheap. However, if he does end up staying for next season, the fans will hope he can sort out any attitude problems and help the club push on under new ownership.