Fulham Transfer Talking Points: Fabio Carvalho dilemma, Jean Michael Seri’s contract situation and will they spend in January?

Fulham have been in scintillating form so far this season following their relegation back to the Championship.

Last Saturday’s gritty 1-0 win over Peterborough helped them close the gap to Bournemouth who sit top of the league to two points. It also meant the Cottagers had won their last six games, increasing the gap above third place West Brom to six points.

It seems that in those last six games, Fulham went up to another level of which not many in the division will be able to compete with.

With the January transfer window looming, keeping hold of certain players as well as adding some more quality to their ranks may be the difference between finishing second and first.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Fulham’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 1. Which national team does Jean Michael Seri play for? Ghana Cameroon Senegal Ivory Coast

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the main transfer talking points at Fulham in the lead-up to the January window, right here.

Will they sell Fabio Carvalho?

There’s an argument to be had that Fulham’s dip in form after the September international break was the same time that Fabio Carvalho dropped out of the side.

His form in the early stages in the season was incredible for a 19 year old and his creative stats in those games were the best in the league at the time.

However, after contract talks stalled between Fulham and Carvalho, it remains to be seen where the attacker may spend the rest of the season.

He’s been linked with moves to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and even Barcelona and with the teenagers contract coming to an end this season, Fulham will need to make a decision on whether keeping him for their promotion bid is the best choice for them.

Will they sell Jean Michael Seri?

Seri has been in top form for Fulham this season, often dominating midfields by himself.

It’s clear he has the quality to play at a higher level which is why it was a surprise when Marco Silva stated Seri would be staying at Fulham this season.

The Ivorian’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign and it would be a shock if the Cottagers weren’t looking to extend that – perhaps on a lower salary though.

However, having spent over £20m on the midfielder, allowing him to walk away for free at the end of the season would be a huge blow for the West London side if it were to happen.

Will there be funds to add to the squad in January?

It’s clear Fulham are one of the more wealthier sides in the Championship this season.

They have a Premier League squad who are earning Premier League wages but having the most money in the league doesn’t guarantee success.

Fulham still have weaknesses in their side despite their huge array of talent at the club.

For example, centre back still looks like a weak area as well as a reliance on top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic.

That being said, bringing in one or two players to cover those areas may help push Fulham over the line this season.