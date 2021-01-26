Fulham transfer stance revealed as Nottingham Forest, Celtic circle around EFL player

Fulham have watched Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele in action five times this season, but won’t be making a bid for the 24-year-old this month.

Dembele is a player attracting plenty of interest at the moment, with Fulham, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Celtic among those to be linked with his signature.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 20 League One outings this season, chipping in with seven assists for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Grabban? Ameobi? – Can you name which Nottingham Forest player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored in the 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City? Joe Lolley Sammy Ameobi Lewis Grabban Luke Freeman

Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that Fulham have watched Dembele in action on five occasions this season.

Fulham chief scout Brian Talbot was at Portman Road on Saturday, as Dembele impressed in Peterborough’s 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

But the Cottagers, who are fighting for their lives to stay in the Premier League, aren’t set to make a bid for the player before next week’s transfer deadline.

He said: “Fulham have watched Siriki five times. Brian was at the game on Saturday and he sent me a message after the game to say they wouldn’t be making an offer during the current transfer window.

“That’s not to say they won’t be back in the summer when clubs’ finances are clearer.”

The Verdict

I think this is the right decision.

Fulham need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact, and I don’t think Dembele is ready for that just yet.

He needs to make the step up from League One soon, but only if he is going to play regularly.

It will be interesting to see whether his brother, Karamoko, being at Celtic influences any decision going forward.