Highlights Fulham have chosen to pursue Calvin Bassey instead of Mohammed Salisu, leaving Monaco with a clear path to sign Salisu now.

Marco Silva prioritizes bringing in a left-sided centre-back for Fulham and has pushed for the signing of Bassey over Salisu.

If Salisu leaves Southampton, the team will need to sign a replacement, especially with other potential departures in the central defense position.

Fulham are not pursuing a deal for Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu now, leaving Monaco with a relatively free run at the defender now.

Fulham opt for Calvin Bassey over Mohammed Salisu

Marco Silva is desperate to strengthen his Fulham squad this summer, and bringing in a left-sided centre-back has been a priority.

It’s no secret that the Cottagers were in talks with both Ajax defender Calvin Bassey and Saints’ Salisu, with an agreement of around £15m expected for the Ghana international if it went through.

But, Fulham were only ever going to sign one of the players, and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed that Silva has pushed to bring in Bassey instead, with Salisu now on the radar of Monaco.

“Fulham had been leaning towards moving for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and were close to agreeing a deal worth £15m. However, it’s thought Bassey was always the preferred option of boss Marco Silva.

“Calvin Bassey is undergoing a medical with Fulham today ahead of an £18m move from Ajax. Fulham planning to sign one left-CB atm so leaves way clearer for Monaco to strike a deal for Salisu at Southampton.”

Monaco to push for Mohammed Salisu

As outlined above, the knock-on effect from Bassey’s move is that Monaco now have an easier run to sign Salisu.

The French side are admirers of the centre-back, who has entered the final year of his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium, so a summer move was always going to be on the cards following relegation.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for Russell Martin in the past two pre-season friendlies, so his likely departure will not come as a shock for the new boss.

Will Southampton sign a replacement if Mohammed Salisu leaves?

With Duje Caleta-Car in talks to join Lyon, and doubts over the future of Armel Bella-Kotchap and Lyanco, it’s fair to say that central defence is an area that Martin will be prioritising in the coming weeks.

The Saints board have shown already this summer that they will spend on new signings, and finances shouldn’t be an issue once Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse move on.

So, there will be several defensive targets in mind, and Martin will be pushing to get players who suit the possession based approach that he wants to adopt.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Following on from that, there’s still a lot of work to do over the next month or so for Southampton, as you will be expecting at least five or six first-team players to move on, which will free up space and funds.

We know the window can take time to get going, and having suffered relegation, Southampton aren’t in a position where they can just go and do whatever business they want. Instead, they have to show patience, they have to look to reduce costs, and then act to ensure they have a group that is capable of pushing for promotion this season.

Southampton kick-off with a game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on August 4.