Fulham transfer round-up: Midfielder eyes exit, Manchester City man linked as transfer target lines up move elsewhere

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for Fulham in terms of player business.

While the Cottagers have already changed their manager, with Marco Silva replacing the Bournemouth bound Scott Parker, we have yet to see any senior players sale done at Craven Cottage, either in terms of incomings or outgoings.

But with just a few weeks remaining until the start of the new season, you would expect that to change sooner rather than later.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, we have seen plenty of Fulham transfer stories emerge in the past few days.

So here, we’ve taken a look at some of the main headlines surrounding Fulham to have broken recently.

Seri targets Galatasaray return

One player who it seems could be on his way out of Fulham this summer, is Jean Michael Seri.

The midfielder struggled for game time at Craven Cottage last season, spending the second-half of the campaign on loan with Bordeaux, having previously been on loan at Galatasaray during the 2019/20 season, the last time Fulham were in the Championship.

Now it seems as though Seri could be in line for a move back to Turkey this summer, with a report from GS Gazete claiming that Seri is keen to return to Galatasaray in the window, with the Ivory Coast international said to be excited about potentially working with Gala manager Fatih Terim again.

Callum Doyle targeted

One midfielder who could on his way into Craven Cottage this summer, is Tommy Doyle.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Fulham are one of a long list of Championship clubs who are keen to take the 19-year-old on loan for the coming campaign, with Blackburn, Sheffield United, West Brom, Swansea and Bournemouth also among those interested.

Doyle has made seven first-team appearances for City to date, and the Premier League champions are now understood to be considering their options with regards to what they want for the teenager in the 2021/22 season.

Ugbo set for move elsewhere

It seems as though Fulham are set to be disappointed however, in their pursuit of Ike Ugbo.

The Cottagers were reported to have been interested in the striker, who scored 17 goals in 34 games on loan at Cercle Brugge from Chelsea last season, although it seems they may be set to miss out on the signing of the 22-year-old, who looks set to stay in Belgium.

According to this latest update from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Genk are now leading the race to secure the signing of the former England youth international, meaning Fulham may now have to look elsewhere if they are to add to their attacking firepower this summer.