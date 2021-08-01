Fulham transfer round-up: Matt Grimes medical update emerges, 24-year-old attacker on radar

Fulham will be gearing up their preparations for their opening game of the new Championship season next Sunday and Marco Silva will be hoping he can add one or two more players to his squad before then.

It has been a quiet summer for Fulham in the transfer market so far with only Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga having arrived at Craven Cottage so far.

However, Silva’s side are continuing to be linked with one or two potential transfer moves that could well be completed between now and the end of the window in a month’s time.

It will be vital that Fulham do add one or two more options to their squad to give them the depth that is needed for them to challenge for automatic promotion back to the Premier League next term.

That has to be the aim for a side with the experience and quality that they are and with a couple more signings, Silva’s side will be looking well placed for a strong campaign.

Here, we round-up some of the latest transfer news concerning Fulham…

Fulham hoping to wrap up Matt Grimes move next week

One player that has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham before the season gets underway is influential Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Silva’s side were closing in on a deal for the 26-year-old, and it was believed that his impending switch to Craven Cottage had played a key role in former Swans boss Steve Cooper leaving the club.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Watford and Brighton had also entered the race for Grimes’ signature this summer and the two Premier League clubs are thought to be keen to secure a deal with Swansea for the 26-year-old.

That comes with both Newcastle United and Southampton having been previously linked with a potential move for Grimes earlier on in the summer.

The latest report from the Daily Mail now reveals that Fulham are hopeful that they can conclude a deal for Grimes within the next week.

That comes after a positive Covid-19 test by the midfielder had prevented him from doing a medical and put back the time frame of his arrival at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s side battling to secure move for Siriki Dembele

Another player that Fulham are interested in bringing to Craven Cottage before the transfer window closes is Peterborough United’s dangerous attacker Siriki Dembele.

The forward has been facing an uncertain future throughout the summer, with him having emerged on the radar of numerous clubs after his impressive performances in the English third tier in the last two campaigns.

According to The Sun, Fulham are now interested in bringing Dembele into Craven Cottage to strengthen their forward options. It is believed that they are in the hunt for his signature with the likes of Bournemouth and Stoke City.

However, the same report outlined that Fulham and the other two sides in the race for Dembele are only prepared to pay a fee of around £2.5 million for his services.

That is in conflict with the £4 million valuation that Peterborough have placed on the attacker at this stage in the transfer window.